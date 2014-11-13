BRIEF-Everest Investments FY net loss widens to 22.0 million zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
FRANKFURT Nov 13 German insurer Talanx missed market expectations for third-quarter net profit and said on Thursday it expected the result to stagnate in 2015.
Talanx's third-quarter result rose 26 percent to 149 million euros ($185 million), less than expected, helped by a drop in natural catastrophe damage claims and a rise in investment income and premiums.
Analysts had forecast 183 million euros net profit on average in the third quarter in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Reinsurer Hannover Re, in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, last week posted third quarter earnings that were stronger than expected. (1 US dollar = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
DUBAI, March 21 Major Gulf stock markets were marginally higher in quiet, early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties climbed after its annual general meeting discussed expansion plans.
GENEVA, March 21 Kenya's central bank expects to lift Chase Bank out of receivership soon by bringing in new shareholders, the governor of the central bank, Patrick Njoroge, said.