FRANKFURT May 11 German insurer Talanx
posted a 16 percent rise in net profit to 251 million
euros ($280 million) in the first quarter, soundly beating
expectations despite losses from storms and the crash of the
Germanwings flight, aided in part by currency effects.
The company confirmed its 2015 net profit forecast of 700
million euros.
Quarterly net profit had been expected to fall to 196
million euros from 216 million in the year-earlier quarter, the
average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages
showed.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
