FRANKFURT Nov 12 German insurer Talanx
posted a lower than expected 19 percent rise in third
quarter net profit to 177 million euros ($190.36 million), hit
by a 9 percent drop in income from investments amid financial
market ructions.
Analysts on average had expected quarterly net profit of 190
million euros, up from 149 million in the year-earlier quarter,
a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
Talanx nevertheless confirmed its full year goal for net
profit of 600-650 million euros and said it expected to earn
more than 700 million in 2016. Analysts have already pencilled
in higher net profit in both years, the poll showed.
($1 = 0.9298 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)