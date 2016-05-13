BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
FRANKFURT May 13 German insurer Talanx's net profit fell by less than expected to 222 million euros ($252 million) in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in income from investments.
The net profit result was higher than the highest forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
The poll average was 189 million euros, compared with net profit of 251 million euros in the year-earlier quarter.
($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $202.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.8 million