FRANKFURT May 13 German insurer Talanx's net profit fell by less than expected to 222 million euros ($252 million) in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in income from investments.

The net profit result was higher than the highest forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The poll average was 189 million euros, compared with net profit of 251 million euros in the year-earlier quarter.

