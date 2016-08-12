Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
FRANKFURT Aug 12 German insurer Talanx said it was on course for its full-year earnings goal after net profit tripled to 179 million euros ($200 million) in the second quarter, although it was below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.
Quarterly net profit of 204 million euros had been expected, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. The lowest forecast in the poll was for 195 million euros.
Talanx aims to generate around 750 million euros in net profit this year. Analysts have pencilled in 800 million, on average.
($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tina Bellon)
