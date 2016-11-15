LONDON Nov 15 Talanx slightly increased its guidance for 2016 net income on Tuesday as third-quarter earnings rose 32 percent on the previous year, helped by growth in the German insurer's international business and a low level of large claims.

Quarterly net profit of 234 million euros ($251.6 million) came in well above the average forecast of 186 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Germany's third biggest insurance group raised its guidance to "at least" from "approximately" 750 million euros in net profit this year.

"Although the market environment is still challenging, the first nine months of the year have gone well, we have posted surprisingly few claims and have made good progress with the internationalisation in the Industrial Lines and the growth in Retail International," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in a statement.

