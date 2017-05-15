BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
FRANKFURT May 15 German insurer Talanx posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.
Group net profit rose 7.2 percent to 238 million euros ($260 million), up from 222 million euros a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected a fairly flat profit of 220 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
