FRANKFURT May 15 German insurer Talanx posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.

Group net profit rose 7.2 percent to 238 million euros ($260 million), up from 222 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected a fairly flat profit of 220 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

