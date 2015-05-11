* Gross premiums up 12.2 pct, helped by currency effects
* Maintains 2015 net profit target of 700 mln euros
* To distribute 35-45 pct of net income as dividend in 2015
(Adds detail from statement)
FRANKFURT, May 11 German insurer Talanx
posted a 16 percent rise in net profit to 251 million
euros ($280 million) in the first quarter, beating expectations
as positive currency effects outweighed losses from storms and
the crash of a Germanwings passenger plane.
The company confirmed its 2015 net profit forecast of 700
million euros, despite charges of 156 million euros in the first
quarter due to storm Niklas, the Germanwings crash and fire
losses in the group's industrial division.
Net profit had been expected to fall to 196 million euros
from 216 million a year earlier, according to the average
forecast in a Reuters poll of bank and brokerage analysts.
Gross premiums rose 12.2 percent to 9.4 billion euros,
almost double the pace of growth that would have occurred minus
any currency effects, the company said.
Operating profit also got a boost from currency effects in
the group's international operations, especially in its life and
health reinsurance division.
Chief Executive Officer Herbert Haas said he was confident
the group could overcome big challenges in 2015, due in part to
the group's diversification.
"The persistent low interest rate environment and
competitive markets for industrial insurance and reinsurance
continue to pose significant challenges," he said.
The company wrote down about 4 million euros in bonds on
Austrian 'bad bank' Heta.
Talanx's reinsurance unit Hannover Re, in which
it owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported a 20 percent rise in
quarterly net profit last week, helped by low damage claims and
a gain in premiums and income from investments helped by the
euro's weakness against the dollar.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect Germany's
third-largest insurer to earn 754 million euros in net profit
this year.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)