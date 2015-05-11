* Gross premiums up 12.2 pct, helped by currency effects

* Maintains 2015 net profit target of 700 mln euros

* To distribute 35-45 pct of net income as dividend in 2015 (Adds detail from statement)

FRANKFURT, May 11 German insurer Talanx posted a 16 percent rise in net profit to 251 million euros ($280 million) in the first quarter, beating expectations as positive currency effects outweighed losses from storms and the crash of a Germanwings passenger plane.

The company confirmed its 2015 net profit forecast of 700 million euros, despite charges of 156 million euros in the first quarter due to storm Niklas, the Germanwings crash and fire losses in the group's industrial division.

Net profit had been expected to fall to 196 million euros from 216 million a year earlier, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll of bank and brokerage analysts.

Gross premiums rose 12.2 percent to 9.4 billion euros, almost double the pace of growth that would have occurred minus any currency effects, the company said.

Operating profit also got a boost from currency effects in the group's international operations, especially in its life and health reinsurance division.

Chief Executive Officer Herbert Haas said he was confident the group could overcome big challenges in 2015, due in part to the group's diversification.

"The persistent low interest rate environment and competitive markets for industrial insurance and reinsurance continue to pose significant challenges," he said.

The company wrote down about 4 million euros in bonds on Austrian 'bad bank' Heta.

Talanx's reinsurance unit Hannover Re, in which it owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit last week, helped by low damage claims and a gain in premiums and income from investments helped by the euro's weakness against the dollar.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect Germany's third-largest insurer to earn 754 million euros in net profit this year.

($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)