* Talanx hikes dividend to 1.30 eur from 1.25 eur
* Lifts net profit aim to around 750 mln euros
* Q4 net profit of 246 mln, vs 182 mln street view
* Q4 Combined ratio 93.3 pct after 98.5 pct yr-earlier
* Shares rise 0.7 pct in early trade
(Adds share price indication, CEO comment, details)
FRANKFURT, March 21 German insurer Talanx
raised its 2016 profit target after beating its own
2015 goals and hiking its dividend, sending its shares higher in
early Frankfurt trade on Monday.
The country's third-biggest insurer said it now expected its
net profit to rise to around 750 million euros this year, up
from a previous target for more than 700 million and still
conservative compared with consensus for 778 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Last year, Talanx easily exceeded its 2015 net profit target
of 600-650 million euros with a reading of 734 million, well
above analyst expectations for 670 million, thanks to a low
level of major insurance claims and lower costs.
"There were no major natural disasters in 2015," Chief
Executive Herbert Haas said in the group's annual report, adding
that the group had done a lot of "strategic groundwork" in 2015.
Talanx launched measures to improve the competitiveness of
its German life insurance unit, including replacing classic life
insurance products in 2016 with more capital-efficient concepts
and expanding biometric and other risk products.
Talanx said it would propose a payout of 1.30 euros ($1.46)
a share, up from 1.25 euros for 2014 and in line with consensus.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)