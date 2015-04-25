FRANKFURT, April 25 German insurer Talanx
is sticking with its profit guidance for 2015 after
recording few extraordinary costs in the first quarter, its
finance chief Immo Querner told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.
"The quarter was relatively unremarkable," the paper quoted
him as saying in an interview published on Saturday.
Profit at Talanx, Germany's third-largest insurer, took a
hit in double-digit millions of euros from claims related to the
crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps last month and
saw claims worth a low double-digit million euro figure from
storm Niklas, he said.
In addition, a debt moratorium imposed by Austrian financial
authorities on bond payments by Austrian 'bad bank' Heta will
dent profits by around 10 million euros ($11 million), he
reiterated.
Talanx aims to post 2015 net income of at least 700 million
euros and gross premium growth of between 1 and 3 percent. But
it warned last month that its profit target was "challenging"
given rock-bottom interest rates, intense insurance competition
and falling premiums in its home market.
"The full-year outlook is still valid," Querner told
Boersen-Zeitung, but said growth also depended on exchange rate
fluctuations. "In the first quarter, growth benefited from the
weakening of the euro," he said.
Talanx is due to publish its quarterly financial results on
May 11.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)