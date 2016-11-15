* Q3 net income 234 mln euros vs Rtrs poll 186 mln

* Ups FY net profit guidance to at least 750 mln euros

* Also targets 2017 net profit of at least 750 mln (Adds 2017 profit target, Q3 combined ratio, detail)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Nov 15 Talanx slightly increased its 2016 profit guidance on Tuesday as third-quarter earnings rose sharply, helped by growth in the German insurer's international business and a low level of large claims.

European insurers have been adjusting their investment and business strategies to grapple with low interest rates which have hit their investment returns, along with strong competition in some insurance classes.

Quarterly net profit of 234 million euros ($251.6 million) was up 32 percent on the previous year and came in well above the average forecast of 186 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Germany's third biggest insurance group raised its guidance to "at least" from "approximately" 750 million euros in net profit this year.

"Although the market environment is still challenging, the first nine months of the year have gone well, we have posted surprisingly few claims and have made good progress with the internationalisation in the Industrial Lines and the growth in Retail International," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in a statement.

Talanx has set out a goal to earn at least half of its insurance premiums from business outside Germany by 2018.

The insurer has been trimming jobs and investing in improving computer systems as part of its reforms.

Talanx said it aims to post net profit of at least 750 million euros again next year.

Talanx's combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, strengthened to 96.4 percent from 98 percent a year earlier due to a low volume of large losses.

A number below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

