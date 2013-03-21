FRANKFURT, March 21 Talanx AG said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 42 percent to 1.8 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in 2012, helped by a 13 percent rise in premiums, and confirmed its outlook for 2013.

Germany's third biggest insurer, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in reinsurer Hannover Re, said it planned to pay a dividend of 1.05 euros per share for 2012. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)