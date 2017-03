HANOVER, Germany, March 24 Talanx AG would look at opportunities to further improve its position in Poland should they emerge, the chief executive of the German insurer said on Monday.

Talanx became the second biggest insurance group in Poland with its takeover of insurers Warta and TU Europa and the German insurer plans a stock market listing in Warsaw next month. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Eding by Arno Schuetze)