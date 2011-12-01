* Q3 loss/shr $0.22 vs. est. loss $0.16
* Q3 sales down 6.6 pct
* Sees "challenging and highly promotional" holiday season
* Shares down as much as 8 percent
(Adds share movement, details on cost savings, job cuts,
conference call details)
Dec 1 Women's clothing retailer Talbots
Inc expects a challenging holiday season as big
discounts, which have so far failed to boost sales, are expected
to continue to hurt its margins.
Talbots' ran discounts of 70 percent -- bigger than most
peers -- as it tries to clear out its uninspiring clothes. But
even with the low prices, the retailer has not been able to
entice shoppers.
Talbots shares were down 7 percent at $1.85 in afternoon
trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, a far cry from
the $30-levels they used to trade at 10 years ago. Some
investors have called for a change in management, or even a
sale, if things don't improve.
On Thursday, the Hingham, Massachusetts-based retailer
outlined plans to make its operations leaner -- including
pulling out its national advertising and television campaigns
and cutting jobs by 9 percent -- which are expected to save the
company about $50 million annually.
However, these changes are not expected to help immediately.
"We expect the holiday season to remain challenging and
highly promotional, and we will continue to respond
accordingly," Chief Executive Trudy Sullivan, who took over as
chief executive in 2007 and has seen little return on her drive
to improve the retailer's image, said in a statement.
The company, which has consistently lagged peers like Ann
Inc and Chico's FAS Inc, has been engaged in a
prolonged turnaround effort and has taken a number of steps to
fix its problems, including firing its creative head, but
without much success.
Talbots also adopted a poison pill in August to fend off
potential hostile takeover attempts.
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the
company was also looking for a chief executive to succeed Trudy
Sullivan. Talbots could not be reached immediately for comments.
Margins Hit
A sharp fall in the company's margins in the last two years
underscore its declining fortunes. Gross margins have dropped
from a 5-year peak of 49 percent for the April quarter of 2010
to about 34 percent for the latest reported quarter.
This was well below the 57.5 percent reported by Ann and 56
percent by Chico's for the same period.
Sales in the company's fourth quarter, which began on
October 30, were down approximately 5.4 percent so far.
Talbots -- which built its image on traditional
pearls-and-classics fashions -- saw sales fall 6.6 percent to
$279.5 million in the third quarter that ended on October 29.
"During the quarter we were more aggressive in our
promotional cadence including the acceleration of a fall
seasonal sale from November into October," the CEO said on a
call with analysts.
The 64-year-old company lost $22.04 million, or 32 cents a
share, in the quarter, compared with earnings of $17.05 million,
or 24 cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Talbots lost 22 cents while analysts,
on average, were expecting a loss of 16 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analyst sentiment on the stock has slipped in the last 3
months with the mean recommendation dropping by 13 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Hezron Selvi)