Dec 1 Women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc expects a challenging holiday season as big discounts, which have so far failed to boost sales, are expected to continue to hurt its margins.

Talbots' ran discounts of 70 percent -- bigger than most peers -- as it tries to clear out its uninspiring clothes. But even with the low prices, the retailer has not been able to entice shoppers.

Talbots shares were down 7 percent at $1.85 in afternoon trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, a far cry from the $30-levels they used to trade at 10 years ago. Some investors have called for a change in management, or even a sale, if things don't improve.

On Thursday, the Hingham, Massachusetts-based retailer outlined plans to make its operations leaner -- including pulling out its national advertising and television campaigns and cutting jobs by 9 percent -- which are expected to save the company about $50 million annually.

However, these changes are not expected to help immediately.

"We expect the holiday season to remain challenging and highly promotional, and we will continue to respond accordingly," Chief Executive Trudy Sullivan, who took over as chief executive in 2007 and has seen little return on her drive to improve the retailer's image, said in a statement.

The company, which has consistently lagged peers like Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc, has been engaged in a prolonged turnaround effort and has taken a number of steps to fix its problems, including firing its creative head, but without much success.

Talbots also adopted a poison pill in August to fend off potential hostile takeover attempts.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was also looking for a chief executive to succeed Trudy Sullivan. Talbots could not be reached immediately for comments.

Margins Hit

A sharp fall in the company's margins in the last two years underscore its declining fortunes. Gross margins have dropped from a 5-year peak of 49 percent for the April quarter of 2010 to about 34 percent for the latest reported quarter.

This was well below the 57.5 percent reported by Ann and 56 percent by Chico's for the same period.

Sales in the company's fourth quarter, which began on October 30, were down approximately 5.4 percent so far.

Talbots -- which built its image on traditional pearls-and-classics fashions -- saw sales fall 6.6 percent to $279.5 million in the third quarter that ended on October 29.

"During the quarter we were more aggressive in our promotional cadence including the acceleration of a fall seasonal sale from November into October," the CEO said on a call with analysts.

The 64-year-old company lost $22.04 million, or 32 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with earnings of $17.05 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Talbots lost 22 cents while analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analyst sentiment on the stock has slipped in the last 3 months with the mean recommendation dropping by 13 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Hezron Selvi)