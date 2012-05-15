Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc and Sycamore Partners extended the exclusivity period for the private equity firm's non-binding $214.6 million takeover offer.
Talbots had entered into an exclusivity agreement with Sycamore on May 5 which was due to expire on May 15. This deadline has now been extended to May 22.
Sycamore marginally raised its bid for Talbots to $3.05 per share last week, disappointing investors looking for a more substantial offer.
The offer was slightly more than the $3.00 per share, or $212 million, that Sycamore first offered in December.
The struggling retailer put itself up for sale after it tried to change its store formats and cater to a younger generation of shoppers that led it to lag behind peers such as Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc.
Talbots shares were up 11 percent in extended trading. They closed at $2.38 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.