* Offer to begin on June 15

* Talbots stock down slightly before the bell

June 13 Talbots Inc said private equity firm Sycamore Partners extended the date of the commencement of its offer to buy the women's apparel retailer by two days.

Sycamore will now begin its offer for all outstanding Talbots' shares on June 15, the retailer said in a statement.

Sycamore struck a deal to buy Talbots, struggling with declining sales and high debt, on May 31 for $193.3 million or $2.75 per share.

Talbots stock was down two cents at $2.43 before the bell. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)