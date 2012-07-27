July 27 Sycamore Partners extended the deadline
of its tender offer to buy women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc
-- the second time it has done so -- to August 2.
The private equity firm said in May that it would buy
Talbots for $193.3 million, or $2.75 per share -- a price that
was lower than its previous offers.
The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 1700
ET on Friday, July 27.
Sycamore said 52.7 million Talbots shares had been tendered
in. Together with the 7 million shares already owned by Sycamore
Partners, this represents about 85 percent of Talbots'
outstanding shares.
All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain
unchanged, Sycamore said.
Talbots shares closed at $2.75 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)