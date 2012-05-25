UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
May 25 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc said Sycamore Partners, with which it has been in exclusive talks for a buyout, is not prepared to execute a deal at this time.
Talbots said it remains open to pursuing a transaction with Sycamore at $3.05 per share pursuant to an acceptable merger agreement.
The company said it was exploring other strategic alternatives.
The struggling retailer put itself up for sale after it tried to change its store formats and cater to a younger generation of shoppers and lagged behind peers such as Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)