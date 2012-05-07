BRIEF-Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization
May 7 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc received a raised takeover offer of $214.6 million from private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Talbots said Sycamore had offered to pay $3.05 per share -- slightly higher than the $3.00 per share offer it made in December.
The company also said it entered an exclusivity agreement with Sycamore, which will end on May 15. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core Houston acquisition and a $150 million unsecured credit facility