Oct 8 Power producer Talen Energy Corp
said it would sell three power plants in Pennsylvania for $1.51
billion to comply with a regulatory order mandating divestiture
of certain assets.
Talen will sell a natural gas-fired plant to a unit of
TransCanada Corp for $654 million and two hydroelectric
projects to a unit of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP
for $860 million, the company said on Thursday.
Talen is required to sell assets in certain regions of the
PJM Interconnection, the power grid agency for the U.S.
mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, under an order from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that approved the formation
of the company.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)