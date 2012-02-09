Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
Feb 9 Oracle Corp said it will buy recruitment software maker Taleo Corp for about $1.9 billion, as it expands its portfolio of cloud-based software.
The deal value of $46 a share offers an 18 percent premium to Taleo's Thursday close.
The transaction is expected to close mid 2012. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.