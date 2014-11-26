Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 Talex SA :
* Said on Tuesday, it signed a deal with Grupa Allegro Sp. z o.o. for provision of hoteling services to Grupa Allegro via company's data center with additional Information technology outsourcing services
* The contract was signed until Dec. 31, 2018 with possibility of prolongation
* Estimated value of deal for period until Dec. 31, 2018 is 12.4 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)