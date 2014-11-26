Nov 26 Talex SA :

* Said on Tuesday, it signed a deal with Grupa Allegro Sp. z o.o. for provision of hoteling services to Grupa Allegro via company's data center with additional Information technology outsourcing services

* The contract was signed until Dec. 31, 2018 with possibility of prolongation

* Estimated value of deal for period until Dec. 31, 2018 is 12.4 million zlotys

