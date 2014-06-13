UPDATE 2-Profits rise 6 pct at Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison, beats forecast
* Jan-Dec profit reached HK$33.01 billion vs HK$32 bln f'cast
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 13 Canada's Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter said.
Talisman, Canada's No. 5 independent oil producer, has been slimming its operations and cutting debt in an effort to boost its share price to satisfy disgruntled and activist investors such as Carl Icahn.
The company, which has a $10.8 billion market value, is working with Goldman Sachs on the review, the people added.
Talisman and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the review is confidential. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Mike Stone in NEW YORK; Editing by Stephen Coates)
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.