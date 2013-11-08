PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 8 Talisman Energy Inc said it agreed to sell a part of its Montney oil field in northeast British Columbia to Progress Energy Canada Ltd for C$1.5 billion ($1.44 billion) in cash.
Talisman Energy has been restructuring its operations to lower costs and boost its share price.
Activist investor Carl Icahn has a 6 percent stake in the Canadian oil producer.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd.