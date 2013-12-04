LONDON Dec 4 Talisman Sinopec has closed its
Buchan Alpha platform in the North Sea ahead of an approaching
winter storm, the UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE)
confirmed on Wednesday,
The Buchan Alpha is a floating production installation which
contributes less than 5,000 barrels of oil per day to the
Forties crude stream. Forties is one of four crudes that
underpin the Brent benchmark.
Talisman Sinopec Energy could not immediately be reached for
comment.
"Talisman Sinopec Energy advised HSE yesterday that they had
made the decision to down man the Buchan Alpha," a spokesman for
the HSE said. "This is in line with their safety case, which HSE
accepted."
The safety case requires Talisman Sinopec, a joint venture
between the Canadian and the Chinese company
, temporarily to remove staff from Buchan Alpha if the
weather forecast suggests there will be helideck movement
outside the limits defined by the Civil Aviation Authority for
helicopter operations.
The majority of the platform's personnel left the platform
on Tuesday and the remainder will be taken off on Wednesday.
The UK Met Office has issued an amber "Be prepared" warning
for parts of the British Isles on Thursday, with storms forecast
across the North Sea.
Conoco moved 157 people off its Ekofisk field in the
Norwegian sector of the North Sea on Tuesday and BP moved
around 120 people off Valhall.
So far no other notifications of such movements have been
received by the HSE from other operations in Britain's North Sea
sector, the spokesman said.
