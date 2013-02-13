CALGARY, Alberta Feb 13 Talisman Energy Inc has not ruled out share buybacks as the company jettisons assets to make up for expected negative free cash flow in 2013, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Hal Kvisle said the company has a number of assets, especially in North America, that do not currently generate large amounts of cash flow but may be of interest to potential buyers looking to fund development.

Such sales "will improve our cash flow to asset ratio, and a share repurchase would be one option," he said on a conference call. "We also have the options of redirecting that to further reduce debt or to invest in capital opportunities in other parts of the business."

Kvisle said he increasingly sees North America and Asia as being Talisman's core operating regions.