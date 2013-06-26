OSLO, June 26 Talisman has drilled a dry well in the Frode prospect in the North Sea, license partner North Energy said on Wednesday.

"No hydrocarbons were encountered and the well will be plugged and abandoned," North Energy said in a statement.

Operator Talisman holds 31.5 percent in production license 299, while partners Cairn Energy has 28.5 percent, Dong and North Energy 20 percent each.

North Energy signed a sale and purchase agreement with Spike Exploration Holding for the sale of a 10 percent holding in the license. This deal is pending governmental approval.