Oct 4 Talisman Energy Inc's TLM.TO said its production has been set back by about 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)during the third quarter hurt by maintenance issues in North Sea and weather related issues in western Canada.

Canada's third-largest independent oil explorer said Talisman's North Sea production will be reduced by approximately 13,000 boe/d during the third quarter and 7,000 boe/d during the fourth quarter due to problems at its Rev facility in Norway, Claymore and Tartan platforms in the UK.

The company expects its Tartan platform to remain closed for the entire fourth-quarter period.

The company said weather-related issues in western Canada, and slower than anticipated progress on shale ramp ups resulted in the loss of an additional 7,000 boe/d during the third quarter in North America.

Talisman expects production for the year to average around 425,000 boe/d. Talisman had earlier said it expects to produce 430,000-440,000 boe/d.

