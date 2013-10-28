BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 28 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in struggling Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc to 6.96 percent on Monday, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Icahn disclosed his initial 5.97 percent stake in Talisman at the start of October, making the billionaire the second-largest shareholder. He has said he intends to talk with the company's management to discuss strategic alternatives.
Talisman has been working through a restructuring process under new management for over a year and some analysts are skeptical about Icahn's ability to force dramatic changes.
Talisman shares closed flat on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$12.91.
