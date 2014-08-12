(Refiles to fix day of the week in lead paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 12 Talisman Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 5 independent oil and gas producer, said
on Tuesday it still plans to sell all or a portion of its
exploration properties in Iraq's Kurdistan region despite the
conflict in the area and expects to begin a sale process in the
next several weeks.
Brent Anderson, a spokesman for the Calgary-based company,
said an advisor has been selected for the sale process. The
company could sell all or part of its oilfields in the region
depending on the amount of interest in the sale.
Anderson also said the company's properties had not been
affected by the conflict in the region, though the company last
week removed most of its personnel from the area.
