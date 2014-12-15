Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO Dec 15 Talisman Energy Inc confirmed on Monday it is engaged in discussions with Spanish oil major Repsol regarding a potential corporate transaction.
Calgary-based Talisman said it has also been approached by a number of other parties regarding various transactions. It said there can be no assurances that these discussions will result in a transaction or on what terms.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that Repsol was finalising an offer for Talisman and that it has sent executives to Calgary to step up talks.
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.