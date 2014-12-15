Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
MADRID Dec 15 The board of Spanish oil major Repsol will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon to approve a takeover bid for Canada's Talisman Energy , daily Expansion said on its website.
A source with knowledge of the situation had told Reuters on Friday that Repsol was finalising an offer for the Calgary-based company, Canada's fifth-largest independent petroleum producer.
The meeting is due to start at around 1500 GMT, Expansion said. Repsol was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.