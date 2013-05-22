(Corrects 8th para to show that a new development plan would be
submitted under certain conditions, Yme costs in 9th para)
* New development plan for Yme field seen in 2014-2015
* No new cost estimate yet for the project - Talisman Energy
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, May 22 Talisman Energy expects to
remove the faulty platform at its Yme oilfield in the North Sea
next year and to submit a new plan for a new installation by the
first half of 2015, it said in the first timeline provided since
the troubled project was suspended last year.
The Canadian firm has been under fire over the development
of the field, with extensive faults found on the platform that
meant it could have collapsed in a storm.
Yme is one of several factors that have shaken investors'
confidence in the company, whose shares have halved since
February 2011.
The problems at Yme and delays by BP and Eni
have led Norwegian authorities to investigate why some major
projects are running late and costing more than planned.
Yme was due to start production last year but was until now
suspended indefinitely.
"The current target date for the removal is late summer
2014," said Grethe Elise Foldnes, a spokeswoman for Talisman
Energy in Norway. "This is to a large degree dependent upon safe
access to the platform, availability of suitable vessels and
other resources."
Talisman aims to submit a revised development plan in the
second half of 2014 or the first half of 2015, said Foldnes, at
which point it would have a new cost estimate for the project.
Foldnes said a plan would be submitted provided there was a
technical and economical basis for proceeding with a
redevelopment.
Yme has so far cost 10-11 billion crowns ($1.72
billion-$1.89 billion), more than twice what it was supposed to.
Half of those investments are related to equipment expected to
be reused in a subsequent development. Had Yme started
production, investments would have totalled 14 billion crowns.
Dutch maritime services group SBM Offshore, which
owns the platform, has already agreed on a $470 million
settlement with Talisman and partners.
The Norwegian oil ministry had set a deadline of May 1 to
see a revised development plan but Talisman was unable to meet
it.
Instead, it submitted an application for the examination of
alternative concepts for a platform at Yme - an application the
oil ministry is assessing.
Norwegian taxpayers may cover a significant part of the
losses as the oil ministry provides large writedowns on oil
companies' investments, which they then recoup via taxes when a
field enters production.
The oil ministry did not say how much money the Norwegian
state could have to cover from the Yme losses.
"It is the operator and the licensees responsibility to plan
and execute development projects on the Norwegian Continental
Shelf," said Ole Berthelsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian oil
ministry.
"This must be done in accordance with applicable safety
regulations, on time and within approved plans and budgets."
Talisman Energy owns 60 percent of Yme. The other partners
are Poland's Lotos with 20 percent, Germany's
Wintershall, a unit of chemical giant BASF,
with 10 percent, and Norske AEDC, a unit of AOC Arabian Oil
Company, with 10 percent.
($1 = 5.8066 Norwegian kroner)
(Editing by William Hardy)