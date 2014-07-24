(Adds link to story, more details on Asia-Pacific)

July 24 Talisman Energy Inc's shares cooled on Thursday, a day after it admitted it had been approached by Spain's Repsol SA on talks about potential deals.

Calgary-based Talisman operates in some of the world's most desirable petroleum areas, including the Eagle Ford and Marcellus shales in the United States and Western Canada's burgeoning Duvernay and Montney shale regions. It also has oil production in Colombia, southeast Asia and the North Sea, along with promising exploration patches in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Here are some of Talisman's key assets:

NORTH AMERICA

In Canada, it operates liquids and gas projects in the Greater Edson area of Alberta and conventional oil projects in the Chauvin area, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

The company also has exploration properties in the prized Duvernay and Montney shale formations, in Alberta and British Columbia, respectively, although it sold part of its Montney acreage to Progress Energy Canada for C$1.5 billion ($1.40 billion) in 2013.

Talisman also produces oil and gas from its valuable holdings in the Marcellus shale formation in Pennsylvania, and from the Eagle Ford play in Texas. The company produced some 105,000 barrels of oil-equivalent a day from its U.S. projects in 2013 and is ramping up production this year.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Talisman has an established business in the Asia-Pacific region, with its oil and gas assets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and area expected to generate nearly half of its 2014 estimated cash flow.

The company has stakes in numerous onshore projects in Indonesia, along with various exploration targets in that country. It also has established operations in Vietnam, along with significant operations and exploration targets in Malaysia.

Talisman classifies its Asian oil and gas operations as core assets, but sources told Reuters in June the company was reviewing its that portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale.

NORTH SEA

Talisman North Sea assets, in the UK and Norway, have consistently missed production targets and weighed down its stock, although the company has said it is working to stabilize output and identify operational and cost efficiencies.

It has also been shopping those projects around, but most are held in a joint venture with China's Sinopec, making it difficult to exit the region quickly.

KURDISTAN

Talisman has an interest in two blocks in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. Early exploration has proven promising, but the company is exploring options to dilute its ownership in the politically risky region.

COLOMBIA

Talisman holds a 49 percent equity stake in Ecopetrol's Equion project in Colombia. It also holds exploration properties in proven hydrocarbon basins and heavy oil regions in the South American country.

($1 = 1.0745 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andre Grenon)