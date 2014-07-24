(Adds link to story, more details on Asia-Pacific)
July 24 Talisman Energy Inc's shares
cooled on Thursday, a day after it admitted it had been
approached by Spain's Repsol SA on talks about
potential deals.
Calgary-based Talisman operates in some of the world's most
desirable petroleum areas, including the Eagle Ford and
Marcellus shales in the United States and Western Canada's
burgeoning Duvernay and Montney shale regions. It also has oil
production in Colombia, southeast Asia and the North Sea, along
with promising exploration patches in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
Here are some of Talisman's key assets:
NORTH AMERICA
In Canada, it operates liquids and gas projects in the
Greater Edson area of Alberta and conventional oil projects in
the Chauvin area, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.
The company also has exploration properties in the prized
Duvernay and Montney shale formations, in Alberta and British
Columbia, respectively, although it sold part of its Montney
acreage to Progress Energy Canada for C$1.5 billion ($1.40
billion) in 2013.
Talisman also produces oil and gas from its valuable
holdings in the Marcellus shale formation in Pennsylvania, and
from the Eagle Ford play in Texas. The company produced some
105,000 barrels of oil-equivalent a day from its U.S. projects
in 2013 and is ramping up production this year.
ASIA-PACIFIC
Talisman has an established business in the Asia-Pacific
region, with its oil and gas assets in Indonesia, Malaysia,
Vietnam and area expected to generate nearly half of its 2014
estimated cash flow.
The company has stakes in numerous onshore projects in
Indonesia, along with various exploration targets in that
country. It also has established operations in Vietnam, along
with significant operations and exploration targets in Malaysia.
Talisman classifies its Asian oil and gas operations as core
assets, but sources told Reuters in June the company was
reviewing its that portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which
could lead to a partial or full sale.
NORTH SEA
Talisman North Sea assets, in the UK and Norway, have
consistently missed production targets and weighed down its
stock, although the company has said it is working to stabilize
output and identify operational and cost efficiencies.
It has also been shopping those projects around, but most
are held in a joint venture with China's Sinopec,
making it difficult to exit the region quickly.
KURDISTAN
Talisman has an interest in two blocks in the Kurdistan
region of northern Iraq. Early exploration has proven promising,
but the company is exploring options to dilute its ownership in
the politically risky region.
COLOMBIA
Talisman holds a 49 percent equity stake in Ecopetrol's
Equion project in Colombia. It also holds exploration
properties in proven hydrocarbon basins and heavy oil regions in
the South American country.
($1 = 1.0745 Canadian Dollars)
