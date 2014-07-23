(Adds details on assets and closing share price, paragraphs
By Scott Haggett and Julie Gordon
CALGARY/VANCOUVER, July 23 Talisman Energy Inc
shares rose 13 percent on Wednesday as it confirmed it
has been approached by Spain's Repsol SA about
potential deals, raising the prospect that one of Canada's
largest independent oil companies will sell off major assets or
be taken over.
Talisman, which has a market capitalization of nearly C$11
billion ($10.2 billion), did not provide details saying only it
had been contacted by the Spanish firm "with regards to various
transactions."
The company, which operates in North America, southeast
Asia, the North Sea, Colombia and elsewhere, has long been
considered a takeover target as its stock slumped on weak
natural gas prices.
David Meats, an equity analyst with Morningstar, said that
Talisman's mix of operating assets, low-risk development stage
projects and exploration plays would be attractive to a buyer
like Repsol.
The Spanish company is cash-rich since settling a two-year
dispute with Argentina earlier this year over the seizure of the
company's business there.
"It's a mix of assets that are cash flow positive now,
funding the development of low-risk and quite stable resource
plays in North America," said Meats. "The cherry on top is the
really the exploration prospects like Kurdistan (in Iraq), which
have huge potential for upside."
Talisman may be more attractive for its parts than the
company as a whole.
It operates in some of the world's most desirable petroleum
areas, including the Eagleford shales in Texas, the Marcellus
shale region in the U.S. Northeast, Western Canada's burgeoning
Duvernay and Montney shales. It also has oil assets in Vietnam
and Indonesia.
But its North Sea assets, much of which are held in a joint
venture with China's Sinopec, have consistently
missed production targets and weighed on its stock.
The stock rose C$1.40, or 13 percent, to close at C$11.97 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, though it remains below its 3-month
high of C$12.07 on May 7.
Repsol confirmed on Wednesday it was considering possible
acquisitions to boost its upstream business but said it had not
made a firm decision on the matter.
"As the company has said in recent months, it is studying
different deals in exploration and production ... including
possible deals with Talisman," Repsol said in a regulatory
filing in Spain.
The Spanish company is to report second-quarter results on
Thursday in Madrid, followed by a conference call that could
provide details on a deal.
Banking and industry sources told Reuters in January that
GDF Suez PA approached the Calgary-based company with
an offer late last year, but the two sides were unable to reach
an agreement on terms. The French utility later denied any
takeover plans and insisted on its strong organic growth
prospects.
Talisman has been cutting debt and trimming operations in an
effort to boost its share price to assuage disgruntled
shareholders and activist investors such as Carl Icahn.
The stock surged last October when Icahn took his original 6
percent stake, hitting a 2013 high of C$13.83. But it had
dropped to a 52-week low at C$10.48 on Tuesday.
COMPANY OR ASSETS?
Aside from the $6.3 billion raised from exiting its business
in Argentina, Repsol has also said it could sell its 30 percent
stake in Spanish utility Gas Natural SDG SA, worth
about $9 billion, to spend on acquisitions.
That could put the Spanish company in a position to afford
Talisman, but analysts were mixed on whether it would be looking
to buy the Canadian firm outright or just take certain assets.
"What everyone wants to know right now is whether or not
there was corporate bid for the whole company," said Michael
Dunn, an analyst with FirstEnergy Capital. "The press release
leaves open that possibility without confirming it."
A takeover would diversify Repsol's geographical mix. But
analysts noted Talisman's output is still dominated by gas, and
that would breach Repsol's criteria of favoring oil-rich
companies in deals.
If Talisman is acquired, it would be the largest deal in
Canada's energy sector since 2013, when CNOOC Ltd
acquired Nexen Inc.
($1 = 1.0742 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Carlos Ruano in
Madrid; Editing by Amran Abocar, Jeffrey Hodgson and Grant
McCool)