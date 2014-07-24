By Scott Haggett and Euan Rocha
| CALGARY/TORONTO, July 24
CALGARY/TORONTO, July 24 Canadian oil and gas
producer Talisman Energy, approached by Spain's Repsol
for talks over a potential deal, may find that its
appeal lies more in its individual assets than as a candidate
for a complete takeover.
Talisman, which has a market capitalization of nearly $11
billion ($10.2 billion), has long been considered a takeover
target as its stock slumped on weak natural gas prices.
Its far-flung global operations include attractive assets
stretching from Texas to Vietnam. But it also owns assets in the
North Sea that have consistently missed production targets.
Bankers, former investors and analysts say the Calgary firm
will not lack for suitors for its individual assets. But taking
on the entire company, which has been in midst of restructuring
that has seen it cut debt and trim operations, may be a tough
ask, partly because its assets are disparate.
"Everyone is looking at tuck-in assets like conventional oil
and conventional gas and deepwater oil that they can add to
their portfolio and keep the growth curve going," said an energy
banker familiar with Talisman who asked not to be identified.
"I think that a sale of the company is not going to happen,
because I don't think the final price per share would be fair
for them, or particularly attractive."
The banker said a more likely scenario was a bidding war for
Talisman's more lucrative assets, such as those in Southeast
Asia which are seen as its crown jewels. These include oil and
gas assets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam expected to
generate a large part of its 2014 cash flow.
"The assets that people want are the assets that everybody
wants," he said.
Talisman could not be immediately reached for comment.
One of Canada's largest independent oil firms, Talisman
operates in some of the world's most desirable petroleum areas,
including the Eagleford shales in Texas, the Marcellus shale
region in the U.S. Northeast and western Canada's burgeoning
Duvernay and Montney shales.
It also has oil assets in Iraq's Kurdistan region. But its
North Sea assets, much of which are held in a joint venture with
China's Sinopec have weighed on earnings.
REPSOL SEEN UNLIKELY TO OFFER BIG PREMIUM
Talisman shares rose 13 percent on Wednesday after it
confirmed that it had been approached by the cash-rich Repsol
"with regards to various transactions," but the stock is well
off its all-time highs of over C$25 a share in 2008.
The stock closed at C$11.76 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. Analysts don't expect Repsol to offer Talisman
investors much of a premium above current prices, even in the
unlikely event it does ultimately bid for the whole company.
Repsol has been searching for acquisitions to boost its
exploration and production business and said on Thursday it will
return cash to shareholders if it fails to identify a company or
assets that meet its acquisition goals.
The Spanish firm said it is considering increasing its
exposure to Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development countries.
"The way I look at it, Repsol is potentially trying to go
after a wounded duckling and potentially pick away certain parts
of it," said John Goldsmith, deputy head of equities at
Montrusco Bolton, a firm that has significant investments in the
energy sector and which sold its position in Talisman in early
2011.
Talisman shares have dropped by nearly half since 2010 in
Toronto while the exchange's energy index has risen by nearly 40
percent.
That weakness attracted U.S. billionaire and activist
investor Carl Icahn and convinced management to consider a sale
of the company if a buyer could be found.
To be sure, there have been potential buyers looking at the
acquiring the entire company. French utility GDF Suez
was said to have made an offer for Talisman last year only to be
rejected by the company's board.
"I'd say some of their assets could go in a heartbeat but
Talisman also knows that, and Talisman wants to extract maximum
value for the whole thing, so that's where the dance now goes
on," said the energy banker.
(Editing by Amran Abocar and Cynthia Osterman)