MADRID, July 23 Spanish oil company Repsol said on Wednesday it has been studying different acquisition deals to boost its upstream business, including a Canada's Talisman Energy Inc, but that it has not made any firm decision on the matter.

"As the company has said in recent months, it is studying different deals in exploration and production ... including possible deals with Talisman," Repsol said in a regulatory filing in Spain. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)