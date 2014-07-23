REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
MADRID, July 23 Spanish oil company Repsol said on Wednesday it has been studying different acquisition deals to boost its upstream business, including a Canada's Talisman Energy Inc, but that it has not made any firm decision on the matter.
"As the company has said in recent months, it is studying different deals in exploration and production ... including possible deals with Talisman," Repsol said in a regulatory filing in Spain. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.