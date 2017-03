Feb 10 Talisman Energy Inc , which in December agreed to be bought by Spanish peer Repsol , reported a bigger quarterly loss, mainly hurt by after-tax impairments of about $1.37 billion.

Talisman, Canada's No.5 independent oil and gas producer, said net loss widened to $1.59 billion, or $1.54 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.01 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

