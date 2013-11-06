BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 6 Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it has been pressured by shareholders to split the company in two, but such a move would be challenging because of constraints involving its credit rating, obligations from a North Sea joint venture and other considerations.
Hal Kvisle, the company's chief executive, said on a conference call he sees the potential benefits of splitting Talisman's business in Asia and the Americas, but the company would continue the restructuring it began a year ago as it continues to evaluate all its options.
"Splitting the company is only valid if the two companies that arise from the split are strong and viable stand-alone entities," Kvisle said. "A split, or a variation like a spin-out of one part of our business, would be challenging to execute today."
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
