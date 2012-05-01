ANALYSIS-King of cost cuts, Pouyanne readies Total for new growth era
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 14 When Patrick Pouyanne took over as the head of Total's loss-making refinery division in 2011, he demanded a breakdown of costs for every single unit.
CALGARY, Alberta May 1 Talisman Energy Inc has removed the troublesome Yme oil field development in the Norwegian North Sea from its output projections as delays due to problems with the platform persist, Chief Executive John Manzoni said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the company said it wrote down the value of the project by $248 million. It had been on Talisman's books for $900 million, Manzoni said in a conference call.
He also said he expects overall production in 2012 will be at the bottom end of his flat to 5 percent target as a result of spending cuts in response to languishing natural gas prices. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 14 When Patrick Pouyanne took over as the head of Total's loss-making refinery division in 2011, he demanded a breakdown of costs for every single unit.
* But rising U.S. shale output caps market (Adds Brent/dollar correlation, comment, updates prices)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.