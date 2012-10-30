CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 Talisman Energy Inc
Chief Executive Hal Kvisle said on Tuesday the company
took a $497 million pre-tax writedown on its troubled Yme oil
project in the Norwegian North Sea because it lost confidence it
can move ahead under current plans.
Talisman and the platform's contractor, SMB Offshore
, are now in "advanced" talks about how to resolve
issues that have raised questions about the stability of the
unit and kept crews from returning after several months.
"We're considering various options for how the field will
ultimately be developed, but suffice to say that we're taking
these writedowns because we have lost confidence that we can
proceed under the current plan to bring this thing into
production," Kvisle told analysts.