By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 Talisman Energy Inc
said on Thursday it has no immediate plan to put 140
workers back on the platform at its Yme oil project in the
Norwegian North Sea after evacuating them this week in the
latest in a series of problems at the troubled development.
Talisman, Canada's No. 5 independent oil explorer, said it
removed the staff as a precaution on Tuesday, citing a lack of
safety documentation from the contractor, SBM Offshore NV
, pertaining to the jack-up portion of the platform.
Yme is now well over a year behind its initial start-up
schedule.
"We didn't pull them off because there was imminent danger,
but it was just one of these things where as a precaution we
thought we needed written documentation on some of these
structural issues and we hadn't received it," spokesman David
Mann said.
Talisman Chief Executive John Manzoni has expressed
frustration several times in the past year over what he has
called poor workmanship by SBM of the Netherlands, which has
forced large portions of work to be redone. It has been one of a
number of items weighing heavily on Talisman's share price.
The company, which has a 60 percent stake, cannot say when
work can resume, as SBM is responsible for providing the
necessary paperwork, Mann said.
He said he does not believe the current situation will lead
to a contractual or legal fight.
"Once they can provide the necessary documentation that
says, 'We can guarantee it's absolutely safe,' and the
authorities have signed off, we're ready to go," he said.
In May, following numerous delays that had forced Talisman
to claw back production forecasts, the company wrote down the
value of the project by $248 million. Manzoni removed any
production from the development for the company's outlook.
FirstEnergy Capital Corp analyst Michael Dunn said he is not
factoring in any output from the project into his projections
for the company for at least the next two years. Yme is designed
to eventually pump 40,000 barrels a day.
"It's just more a headline risk now. It's certainly weighed
on the stock price in terms of the failure of execution on the
project," Dunn said. "They kind of blame SBM Offshore being at
fault for this but ultimately it's Talisman's money that's sunk
here."
Talisman has also been pressured by weak North American
natural gas prices, though a recent decision to opt out of a
proposed gas-to-liquids venture in British Columbia lifted the
stock late last month.
The shares were down 21 Canadian cents, or 2 percent, at
C$10.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have
fallen 44 percent in the past year.
Talisman's partners in Yme are Grupa Lotos SA of
Poland with 20 percent, and Norske AEDC and Wintershall
with 10 percent each.
(editing by Jim Marshall)