By Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 Talisman Energy Inc said on Thursday it has no immediate plan to put 140 workers back on the platform at its Yme oil project in the Norwegian North Sea after evacuating them this week in the latest in a series of problems at the troubled development.

Talisman, Canada's No. 5 independent oil explorer, said it removed the staff as a precaution on Tuesday, citing a lack of safety documentation from the contractor, SBM Offshore NV , pertaining to the jack-up portion of the platform. Yme is now well over a year behind its initial start-up schedule.

"We didn't pull them off because there was imminent danger, but it was just one of these things where as a precaution we thought we needed written documentation on some of these structural issues and we hadn't received it," spokesman David Mann said.

Talisman Chief Executive John Manzoni has expressed frustration several times in the past year over what he has called poor workmanship by SBM of the Netherlands, which has forced large portions of work to be redone. It has been one of a number of items weighing heavily on Talisman's share price.

The company, which has a 60 percent stake, cannot say when work can resume, as SBM is responsible for providing the necessary paperwork, Mann said.

He said he does not believe the current situation will lead to a contractual or legal fight.

"Once they can provide the necessary documentation that says, 'We can guarantee it's absolutely safe,' and the authorities have signed off, we're ready to go," he said.

In May, following numerous delays that had forced Talisman to claw back production forecasts, the company wrote down the value of the project by $248 million. Manzoni removed any production from the development for the company's outlook.

FirstEnergy Capital Corp analyst Michael Dunn said he is not factoring in any output from the project into his projections for the company for at least the next two years. Yme is designed to eventually pump 40,000 barrels a day.

"It's just more a headline risk now. It's certainly weighed on the stock price in terms of the failure of execution on the project," Dunn said. "They kind of blame SBM Offshore being at fault for this but ultimately it's Talisman's money that's sunk here."

Talisman has also been pressured by weak North American natural gas prices, though a recent decision to opt out of a proposed gas-to-liquids venture in British Columbia lifted the stock late last month.

The shares were down 21 Canadian cents, or 2 percent, at C$10.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have fallen 44 percent in the past year.

Talisman's partners in Yme are Grupa Lotos SA of Poland with 20 percent, and Norske AEDC and Wintershall with 10 percent each. (editing by Jim Marshall)