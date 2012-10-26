(Adds SBM Offshore comment)

OSLO Oct 26 Talisman Energy has come up with a plan to fix faulty legs on its Yme oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea which was evacuated in July.

Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority had given operator Talisman Energy and the platform's Dutch contractor SBM Offshore until Friday to present a plan for securing Yme.

"We have agreed on a plan to fix the platform together with SBM Offshore," said Vidar Nedreboe, a spokesman for Talisman in Norway. "Our plan is to fix the grouting around the platforms legs roughly by new year. SBM will perform the maintenance trough their subcontractors."

A spokesman for SBM said when repairs were down, the two companies would need to reach an agreement on completion of the project and resolve their dispute.

SBM Offshore took an $857 million charge last year due to cost overruns at the Yme project and a Canadian platform.