OSLO Oct 26 Talisman Energy has agreed to fix the faulty legs of its Yme oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea after studies showed it was at risk of collapse during a storm, the firm said on Friday.

"We have agreed on a plan to fix the platform together with SBM Offshore," Vidar Nedreboe, a spokesman for Talisman in Norway said. "Our plan is to fix the grouting around the platforms legs roughly by new year. SBM will perform the maintenance trough their subcontractors."

Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority gave operator Talisman Energy and the platform's Dutch contractor SBM Offshore until Friday to present a plan for securing the Yme.

Yme was evacuated this summer because of faulty grouting on the platform's foundation legs.

