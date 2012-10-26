OSLO Oct 26 Talisman Energy has agreed
to fix the faulty legs of its Yme oil and gas platform in the
Norwegian North Sea after studies showed it was at risk of
collapse during a storm, the firm said on Friday.
"We have agreed on a plan to fix the platform together with
SBM Offshore," Vidar Nedreboe, a spokesman for Talisman in
Norway said. "Our plan is to fix the grouting around the
platforms legs roughly by new year. SBM will perform the
maintenance trough their subcontractors."
Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority gave operator Talisman
Energy and the platform's Dutch contractor SBM Offshore
until Friday to present a plan for securing the Yme.
Yme was evacuated this summer because of faulty grouting on
the platform's foundation legs.
(Reporting by Vegard Botterli; writing by Balazs Koranyi)