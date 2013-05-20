UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
(Corrects headline to say gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day from 2 fields in Vietnam, not the whole company) May 20 Talisman Energy Inc : * Announces first oil from hst/hsd development, offshore Vietnam growth continues in core Asia-pacific region * Says gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day once the facilities are fully commissioned * Says gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day * Gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day once the facilities are fully commissioned * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.