(Corrects headline to say gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day from 2 fields in Vietnam, not the whole company) May 20 Talisman Energy Inc : * Announces first oil from hst/hsd development, offshore Vietnam growth continues in core Asia-pacific region * Says gross production is expected to reach 15,000 bbls/day once the facilities are fully commissioned