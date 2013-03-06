CALGARY, Alberta, March 6 Talisman Energy Inc
will not buy back a portion of its own shares until the
company completes an asset sale program, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Hal Kvisle told reporters that a share repurchase program
for which some investors have pressed would only come if
Talisman successfully completed its plan to sell $2 billion to
$3 billion in assets over the next 12 to 18 months.
"In terms of share buybacks, the board has never been
opposed to that," Kvisle said. "I expect with a good divestment
program we would be doing that."