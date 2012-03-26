March 26 Canada's Talisman Energy Inc
said it discovered light oil at one of its wells in Kurdistan in
northern Iraq.
"We have tested only a portion of an upper zone, but we have
clear indications that there is oil here," said Richard Herbert,
executive vice-president of international exploration.
Herbert said the company will now drill deep and conduct
more extensive testing at the Kurdamir-2 well over the summer.
Talisman, which had been cutting back on natural gas
spending to cope with weak prices, is the operator of the
Kurdamir block, with a 40 percent working interest.
Its joint venture partner for Kurdamir is Canadian-based oil
explorer WesternZagros Resources, which also holds 40
percent interest.
The tests showed there was no presence of water,
WesternZagros said in a separate statement.
Talisman shares closed at C$13.10 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, while WesternZagros shares closed at 67 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)