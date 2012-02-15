(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify all figures reported are in US dollars, not Canadian dollars)

Feb 15 Talisman Energy posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss, and Canada's No. 6 independent oil explorer by market value said it expects underlying production growth this year to be flat to 5 percent higher.

The company, which has said it is cutting back on natural gas spending to cope with weak prices, posted a loss of $117 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $350 million, or 34 cents a share.

Talisman shares closed at C$12.52 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.0008 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)