Feb 22 Talisman Energy Inc said it reached a near $280 million deal with Mitsubishi Corp , giving the Japanese company entry into nine of Talisman's licences in Papua New Guinea's onshore natural gas-rich Western Province.

The companies will together look to export about 3 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum from the province.

Recently, Encana Corp signed a C$2.9 billion deal with Mitsubishi to sell a stake in British Columbia gas assets. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)