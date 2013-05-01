(Corrects paragraph 7 to say adjusted production was flat
compared to 4th quarter, not year-earlier period)
* 1st-qtr loss $0.21 vs profit $0.28/shr year earlier
* Production falls 19 pct to average 372,000 boe/d
* Expects higher liquids production in H2 2013, 2014
May 1 Talisman Energy Inc posted a
quarterly loss as the sale of some North Sea assets hurt
production but the oil and gas company said it expected
significant growth in higher-margin liquids output in the second
half of this year and into 2014.
The Canadian company, which has been refocusing operations
to deal with low natural gas prices, completed the sale of a 49
percent stake in its North Sea operations to Sinopec Corp
for $1.5 billion in December..
Chief Executive Hal Kvisle reiterated on Wednesday that
Talisman hopes to unlock $2 billion-$3 billion in net asset
value through sales or joint ventures, and to exit a number of
non-core countries.
The company's plans include the sale of its holdings in the
North Duvernay shale-gas region of Alberta and some of its
assets in the Montney field, which straddles Alberta and
northeastern British Columbia.
Talisman posted a net loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per
share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $291
million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's loss from operations was $60 million, or 6
cents per share, compared with a profit of $167 million, or 16
cents per share, a year earlier.
Production fell 19 percent to average 372,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d). Adjusting for the UK transaction,
production was essentially the same as in the fourth quarter.
Talisman said its North American natural gas volumes
continued to decline during the quarter, reflecting limited
investment in the current price environment. This decline was
largely offset by growth in Norway and Asia-Pacific.
The company's cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to
pay for new projects and drilling, fell 39 percent to $517
million, or 50 cents per share.
Revenue and other income fell 45 percent to $1.12 billion in
the quarter.
Talisman, however, maintained its production forecast of
375,000 to 395,000 boe/d for the year, and said liquids volumes
were expected to rise in the second half in North America,
Colombia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The company stood by its 2013 capital budget of about $3
billion, with 90 percent of spending directed at high netback
liquids and international gas opportunities.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in
Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)